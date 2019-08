Jeremy Corbyn finally paid a visit to the residents of Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire today, whose homes are still under threat from the severely damaged dam, three days after PM Boris visited. The local residents were clearly not having a whale of a time listening to the Absolute Bore drone on...



Appropriately enough the school Corbyn chose for his belated visit appears to be called ‘St Dithers’. Perfect location for his next speech on Brexit…