Boris Appoints CCHQ Vice Chairs

Boris has put the finishing touches on his reshuffle this afternoon by appointing a fresh batch of Tory MPs to support new Party Chairman James Cleverly in CCHQ. Paul Scully was appointed Deputy Chairman last week alongside Helen Whately who remains in the role, now six further MPs have been appointed Parliamentary Vice Chairmen:

Andrew Bowie

Sir David Evennett

Helen Grant

Ranil Jayawardena

Caroline Johnson

Alec Shelbrooke (reappointed)

No word yet on who’s got the “youth” brief. Or whether they’ll be younger than former youth Vice Chair Nigel Huddlestone at 48 years young…