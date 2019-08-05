50 Times Labour Promised to Deliver Brexit

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Labour didn’t just hint at respecting the EU referendum result during the 2017 General Election, it was a central pledge that they repeated over and over again, as Change Britain have forensically exposed. For them to turn around now and claim to have been a “Remain and reform” party all along is a big fat middle finger to voters…