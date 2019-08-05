50 Times Labour Promised to Deliver Brexit

Labour didn’t just hint at respecting the EU referendum result during the 2017 General Election, it was a central pledge that they repeated over and over again, as Change Britain have forensically exposed. For them to turn around now and claim to have been a “Remain and reform” party all along is a big fat middle finger to voters…

Tags:
August 5, 2019 at 12:35 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson…

“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”
NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds