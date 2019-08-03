Saturday 7-Up

This week 300,269 visitors visited 989,418 times viewing 1,526,406 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Former Lib Dem Candidate Wrote ‘Pull Trigger on Farage’ Tweet
- Ireland Starting to Turn Against Varadkar’s Brexit Approach
- Heidi Meets the Rees-Moggs on the Campaign Trail
- Owen Jones Complained Strong Pound Destroyed Working Class Communities
- Commentariat Versus Reality
- Boris Lays Down Backstop Law to Varadkar
- Senior Irish Politician Lashes Out at ‘Arrogant’ Varadkar’s Brexit Strategy
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…