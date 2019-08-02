Tories Overwhelmingly Happier With New Boris Cabinet

The first ConHome Cabinet League Table of the Boris era is out and net satisfaction ratings are through the roof. New Chancellor Sajid steals into top spot with +80.5% net satisfaction, just ahead of the new PM on +77.2%. May’s final rating was a full 138% lower on -61.2%…

The entire Cabinet is in positive territory for the first time in a long time, even Amber Rudd in bottom spot has bounced from up -25.2% to a healthy +21.3%. The shock faller is Ruth Davidson, who drops a hefty 28% from last month. Davidson may feel she has to distance herself from Boris to preserve her image in Scotland. Evidently it’s not going down so well with Tory members at large…

August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am

Lord Mandelson tell the Jewish Chronicle….

“Like many people I feel dirty. I feel dirty being in a party that is prepared to tolerate people with such opinions as these. It’s disgusting.”

