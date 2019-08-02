Government of the Wonks: Think Tanks Take Over Government

Following last week’s dream Cabinet reshuffle, the good news for free marketeers and lovers of liberty has kept coming as new SpAd appointments have gradually trickled out. Free market think tanks are now very handsomely represented in Government. So far Guido has pinpointed the following former citizens of wonkland who are now helping to run the show:

Sophie Jarvis: Adam Smith Institute -> DIT

Adam Smith Institute -> DIT Danny Kruger: Centre for Policy Studies, Legatum Institute -> No 10

Centre for Policy Studies, Legatum Institute -> No 10 Nerissa Chesterfield: Institute of Economic Affairs -> DIT

Institute of Economic Affairs -> DIT Steph Lis: Institute of Economic Affairs -> DExEU

Institute of Economic Affairs -> DExEU Katherine Howell: New Schools Network -> House of Lords

New Schools Network -> House of Lords Henry Newman: Open Europe -> Cabinet Office

Open Europe -> Cabinet Office Munira Mirza: Policy Exchange -> No 10

Policy Exchange -> No 10 Blair Gibbs: TaxPayers’ Alliance, Policy Exchange, VolteFace -> No 10

TaxPayers’ Alliance, Policy Exchange, VolteFace -> No 10 Sonia Khan: TaxPayers’ Alliance -> HMT

TaxPayers’ Alliance -> HMT Robert Oxley: TaxPayers’ Alliance -> No 10

TaxPayers’ Alliance -> No 10 James Price: TaxPayers’ Alliance -> House of Lords

TaxPayers’ Alliance -> House of Lords Chloe Westley: TaxPayers’ Alliance -> No 10

Eamonn Butler: Adam Smith Institute -> Freeports Advisory Panel

Adam Smith Institute -> Freeports Advisory Panel Tom Clougherty: ASI, Centre for Policy Studies -> Freeports Advisory Panel

(n.b. some of these are historic, many SpAds have done other things in between.)

As things stand it’s the Taxpayers’ Alliance at the head of the leaderboard with five alumni now in government. The SpAd List is starting to take shape although there are many positions still to be filled. Get in touch with updates as they happen…