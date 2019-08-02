Driven Bonkers by Boris Award: The Contenders

Our new PM has spent the week travelling the country spreading optimism and positivity, sadly some lefty politicians and celebrities haven’t been sharing in the good vibes quite as enthusiastically as the public, who’ve already a given Boris a 10% lead over Labour. Rather than nominate just one ‘Driven Bonkers by Boris’ award, Guido has rounded up a few contenders for your enjoyment:

Former Labour leader-turned podcast host, Ed Miliband, wallowed in despair with his co-host on his ironically-named ‘Reasons to be Cheerful’ podcast. Apparently Boris becoming PM had depressed him so much he needed a tickle, noting that “the darkest hour is before the dawn”. His co-host jovially rounds it off with “we’re really grasping in the darkness for optimism this week”.

Notorious Corbynista and self-professed comedian Rob Delaney lost his cool in stating politics is now a “fight or die” battle between “socialism and barbarism”. Delaney appears to think those two are different things…

Baldrick actor Tony Robinson had already pitched with a cunning plan involving pushing Boris over the edge of a cliff. As Blackadder said, “Baldrick, your head is as empty as a eunuch’s underpants.”

Self-described author and “anthro-journalist” Will Black had this to offer. Insightful…

Some more unpleasant Twitter users wanted to “hang Boris” and “shoot Boris”, while one offered to “personally punch him in the dick”.

Minor Harry Potter star Sean Biggerstaff is disturbingly obsessed with the idea of Boris Johnson being guillotined, as well as complaining that no-one has pushed him down the stairs or beaten him to death. Should probably stick to playing with his broomstick rather than Twitter…

If Boris was a left-wing politician there would be outrage, instead celebrities and politicians are happy to just keep stoking the abuse up…