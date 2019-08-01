Varadkar “Afraid” of No Deal

Varadkar and the Irish political class rapidly waking up to the realisation that they are no long negotiating with a complete pushover. Time to come back to the table Leo, without the backstop…

August 1, 2019 at 2:36 pm

Euro News



Quote of the Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson…

“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”

