Rees-Mogg Explains His Style Guide

Jacob Rees-Mogg told Conservative Home‘s MoggCast this morning that his infamous style guide materialised when his new Leader of the House of Commons office asked how he liked his letters to be done.

“My Parliamentary team had drawn up a list of words that, when they were in letters, tended to get crossed out.”

The Twitterati (perhaps deliberately) misinterpreted the guide as something to dictate how staff should write in any situation, whereas in reality it was for letters to be drafted to go out under Jacob Rees-Mogg’s own name. Storm in a teacup…

Rees-Mogg also said he’s going to stand down as leader of the ERG when recess is over. Steve Baker to take over again?