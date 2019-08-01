Counting Down-ing Street

These Brexit talks must be getting serious – a big digital countdown clock has just been delivered to No 10 Downing Street! #Brexit #Countdown #Politics pic.twitter.com/LXUE3BmpMK — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) August 1, 2019

The Press Association has spotted a countdown clock being delivered to Downing Street. The one above was in the Boris campaign HQ.

Both the Campaign HQ and Downing Street countdowns hark back to Vote Leave’s original clock. Seems to be a winning strategy twice over. Third time’s the charm…

CCHQ already got ahead of the curve with their own countdown clock yesterday…

UPDATE: Guido understands that another countdown clock was already delivered to Downing Street yesterday by a former Vote Leave staffer who was challenged to beat the civil service. Not only did they beat them by a day but they also only spent £73, unlike the £500 the civil service somehow managed to spend on it. Another Vote Leave lesson in efficiency for the civil service…