Counting Down-ing Street

The Press Association has spotted a countdown clock being delivered to Downing Street. The one above was in the Boris campaign HQ.

Both the Campaign HQ and Downing Street countdowns hark back to Vote Leave’s original clock. Seems to be a winning strategy twice over. Third time’s the charm…

CCHQ already got ahead of the curve with their own countdown clock yesterday…

UPDATE: Guido understands that another countdown clock was already delivered to Downing Street yesterday by a former Vote Leave staffer who was challenged to beat the civil service. Not only did they beat them by a day but they also only spent £73, unlike the £500 the civil service somehow managed to spend on it. Another Vote Leave lesson in efficiency for the civil service…

Tags:
August 1, 2019 at 11:27 am

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson…

“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”
Judges Rule Boris Right About £350m Judges Rule Boris Right About £350m