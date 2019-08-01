Counting Down-ing Street

These Brexit talks must be getting serious – a big digital countdown clock has just been delivered to No 10 Downing Street! #Brexit #Countdown #Politics pic.twitter.com/LXUE3BmpMK — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) August 1, 2019

The Press Association has spotted a countdown clock being delivered to Downing Street. The one above was in the Boris campaign HQ.

Both the Campaign HQ and Downing Street countdowns hark back to Vote Leave’s original clock. Seems to be a winning strategy twice over. Third time’s the charm…