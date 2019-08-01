Adonis Wants Himself Barred from Responsible Office for Life

Nutty anti-Brexit rants from Andrew Adonis are nothing new, however he’s even managed to appal #FBPErs with his latest offering. Labour’s shadow mental health minister Barbara Keeley has refused to comment…

It’s still up 7 hours later, he’s even doubled down on it in the mean time. A far cry from last October when he said suicide prevention was “so serious a health and social issue, we should confront it openly as a central challenge of public services and society at large.” Helpfully he’s already provided the appropriate response to his own deranged behaviour:

Johnson’s behaviour a political condition called ‘outrage spiral’, where the attention-seeking patient makes statements each more outrageous than the last until metaphors of suicide or murder become the norm. Only known treatment is BARRING FROM RESPONSIBLE OFFICE FOR LIFE — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) September 9, 2018

Will he follow his own advice..?