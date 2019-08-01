Adonis Wants Himself Barred from Responsible Office for Life

Nutty anti-Brexit rants from Andrew Adonis are nothing new, however he’s even managed to appal #FBPErs with his latest offering. Labour’s shadow mental health minister Barbara Keeley has refused to comment…

It’s still up 7 hours later, he’s even doubled down on it in the mean time. A far cry from last October when he said suicide prevention was “so serious a health and social issue, we should confront it openly as a central challenge of public services and society at large.” Helpfully he’s already provided the appropriate response to his own deranged behaviour:

Will he follow his own advice..?

People:
August 1, 2019 at 3:14 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lord Mandelson tell the Jewish Chronicle….

“Like many people I feel dirty. I feel dirty being in a party that is prepared to tolerate people with such opinions as these. It’s disgusting.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”