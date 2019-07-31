UK Set for Record August Flight Departures Despite Brexit

Despite the incessant doom and gloom from Remainers about Boris and the low pound – now it suits their agenda, at least – the UK’s aviation market is still set to soar to new heights this August. Departing seats from UK airports are set to rise to their highest level of 17.3 million in August this year, up from 17 million last year. The low pound is catching commentators at the gate, holidaymakers are just getting on board and taking off…

Capacity is taking off at airports across the UK, with all but three airports soaring. The only airports braced for a fall were Stansted, Glasgow, and Belfast due to their heavy reliance on Remainiac-led Ryanair. If only Michael O’Leary spent less time moaning about Brexit and more time sorting out his business…

July 31, 2019 at 3:35 pm

Quote of the Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson…

“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”

