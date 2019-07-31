Milani: Nothing to Hide, Nothing to Fear

We have been covering the emergence of, Ali Milani, Labour’s candidate in Uxbridge since December 2017, long before he was surprisingly accepted as a candidate. We have documented his extreme anti-Israel views and his crazy conspiracy theories about the US government being in on the “false flag” 9/11 attack. A lot of the evidence – not all – that we have gathered has been from his social media accounts. Last night he deleted his personal Facebook page and all his tweets prior to July 2017. Too late…