Milani: Nothing to Hide, Nothing to Fear

We have been covering the emergence of, Ali Milani, Labour’s candidate in Uxbridge since December 2017, long before he was surprisingly accepted as a candidate. We have documented his extreme anti-Israel views and his crazy conspiracy theories about the US government being in on the “false flag” 9/11 attack. A lot of the evidence – not all – that we have gathered has been from his social media accounts. Last night he deleted his personal Facebook page and all his tweets prior to July 2017. Too late…

Lord Mandelson tell the Jewish Chronicle….

“Like many people I feel dirty. I feel dirty being in a party that is prepared to tolerate people with such opinions as these. It’s disgusting.”

