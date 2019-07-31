Environmentalists Protest Renewable Energy by Mistake

After Extinction Rebellion hounded journalists at a carbon neutral business last week, yesterday environmental protesters got it wrong yet again, accidentally protesting a leading renewable energy company. The activists chained themselves to a building in the City that is home to Statkraft, Europe’s leading renewables generator. A protester told CityAM that “there was some confusion” about the protest, which had been intended to target Drax. But they got the wrong building…

This didn’t stop the protesters making a fuss anyway, chanting and brandishing banners with the words “No Borders, No Nations, No Gas Power Stations.” They’re planning more disruption over the summer…