Boris First, Corbyn Third Behind ‘Don’t Know’

For months Corbyn and May were behind or on a par with “Don’t Know” as the public’s preferred choice for PM. Boris is now the clearly preferred choice of twice as many voters compared to Corbyn. When he became Tory Party leader, YouGov put Boris in second place behind ‘Don’t Know’. In just his first week as Prime Minister, Boris has soared eight points into first place. The more people see of Prime Minister Boris, the more they like him…

All the government now has to do is Brexit to smash Corbyn in a general election. Simples…

July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am

