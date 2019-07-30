Trump Raises Half A Million Dollars Selling Plastic Straws

Donald Trump has taken to fighting back against “liberal paper straws” while fundraising for his re-election bid by selling his own branded all-American plastic straws. The straws that sell for $15 per pack of ten are 9″ long, laser engraved, and made in the USA. He’s reportedly raised almost $500,000 selling them already…

“Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today.”