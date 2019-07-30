Trump Raises Half A Million Dollars Selling Plastic Straws

Donald Trump has taken to fighting back against “liberal paper straws” while fundraising for his re-election bid by selling his own branded all-American plastic straws. The straws that sell for $15 per pack of ten are 9″ long, laser engraved, and made in the USA. He’s reportedly raised almost $500,000 selling them already…

“Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today.”
Surprisingly, they are recyclable, and guaranteed to not melt in your drink like “liberal paper straws” or impale your head like eco-freindly metal. Smart marketing…
July 30, 2019 at 11:10 am

