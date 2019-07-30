Owen Jones Complained Strong Pound Destroyed Working Class Communities

Owen Jones has spent time tweeting his shock and horror at the fact that the pound has depreciated today. But that hasn’t always been his view. In his breakout book ‘Chavs: The Demonization of the Working Class’ Jones argued that a strong pound was to blame “above all” else for the decimation of manufacturing in this country.

“But above all it was allowing the value of the pound to soar that did for industry, making its exports far more expensive than overseas competitors.”

He’s changed his tune. Convenient…