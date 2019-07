People still don’t seem to grasp that Boris has not in fact assembled a “War Cabinet”, that the phase was just a journalese shorthand term to sex up a story about committees which has been in common use for years. In reality the official list of Cabinet committees has boring names for Brexit committees like “Exit Operations”, “Exit Economy & Trade” and “Exit Strategy”. There is no belligerent, macho committee “using Second World War era language” outside the imagination of Remainers…