Lefties Declare War on “War”

It’s been less than a week of Boris as Prime Minister and lefty Remainers have already managed to contract Boris Derangement Syndrome to the degree of making utter laughing stocks of themselves. Over the phrase “war cabinet” used by Tim Shipman on Saturday night

Never mind the fact that “war cabinet” has been an entirely standard part of the political lexicon for years. And politics as a whole is called “campaigning”.

For those journalists struggling with the concept of metaphor, or historians struggling with recent history, Guido has compiled a handy guide to how to use war metaphors correctly in the eyes of the Twitterati:

Don’t they have any idea how insulting this is to people who have actually died?

People: / / /
July 30, 2019 at 11:40 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson…

“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds