Lefties Declare War on “War”

It’s been less than a week of Boris as Prime Minister and lefty Remainers have already managed to contract Boris Derangement Syndrome to the degree of making utter laughing stocks of themselves. Over the phrase “war cabinet” used by Tim Shipman on Saturday night…

Never mind the fact that “war cabinet” has been an entirely standard part of the political lexicon for years. And politics as a whole is called “campaigning”.

For those journalists struggling with the concept of metaphor, or historians struggling with recent history, Guido has compiled a handy guide to how to use war metaphors correctly in the eyes of the Twitterati:

Don’t they have any idea how insulting this is to people who have actually died?