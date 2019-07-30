Labour Lord Mayor of Liverpool Sacked After Racist Video

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool has been stripped of his title just two months after taking office after sharing a racist video on a WhatsApp with fellow councillors. According to the Liverpool Echo Labour’s Peter Brennan shared a video comparing a black person to a monkey this morning, he was sacked by elected Mayor Joe Anderson shortly afterwards. Labour are reportedly “aware of the issue” but it’s “not clear at this stage” if they’ll be taking action against him. If the Labour Party deal with this as ineffectually as they do with anti-Semitism he should be fine for the foreseeable future…