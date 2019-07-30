County Durham On Track for £400 Million Hitachi Investment

Project Fear is coming off the rails again by the news that County Durham is heading for a fresh £400 million investment in Hitachi Rail’s Newton Aycliffe plant. Abellio has confirmed that the factory will build its new fleet of East Midland trains, keeping North East on track as a top destination for investment. Not that tunnel-visioned Remainers are interesting in giving stories like this a platform…

It’s the third piece of Brexit good news to come from County Durham in the last couple of weeks following Darren Grimes’s Electoral Commission court appeal victory and Dominic Cummings’ sensational return to Government. Another story to turn FBPEers loco…

July 30, 2019 at 4:05 pm

