Chicken Past Comes Home to Roost

The Daily Mirror reveals that Lee Cain, the long-time spinner for Boris who has been appointed as his Downing Street Director of Communications, used to dress up as the Mirror’s chicken to taunt the taunt the Tories in 2010. According to the Mirror he was pictured being led away by police as David Cameron and his wife Samantha looked on in the background. Guido called him last night for an eggs-planation but he refused to sqwawk…

Despite being given the chance to make a clean breast of it all, he refused to crack. Looking back, Cain pulled off quite a coup that we didn’t find out this nugget of information when Boris crossed the road to avoid a TV debate. The media would have roasted him…

At some point in a politico-media career everyone dons the chicken suit. It is the mark of someone who will hen-dure…