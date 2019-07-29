Treasury Select Committee: Runners and Riders

Nicky Morgan’s return to Cabinet means the top backbench job of Treasury Select Committee Chair has opened up again. The way the positions are divided up between the parties means it will be a Tory MP. Guido takes you through the hopefuls so far:

Steve Baker: The ERG chief turned down a ministerial job with a thinly veiled warning to Boris Johnson, he was a vocal member of the Committee for three years before becoming Brexit Minister in 2017. Many memorable clashes with Mark Carney, very sound views on Government spending. Would certainly hold the Treasury to account, could struggle to win enough cross-Party support…

Justine Greening: Firmly Remainer awkward squad these days – much as Morgan was when she was originally elected – the former Education Secretary looks the early favourite for the role. Won't win many Tory votes but could be a popular choice in a Remainer-heavy Parliament looking to give Boris a kicking…

Harriett Baldwin: The only contender so far to have served as a Treasury Minister, Baldwin was George Osborne's final City Minister. Minister in the MoD and FCO under May before losing her job in the reshuffle. Experience could count in her favour…

Stephen Hammond: Part-time Remainer awkward squad, sacked as Tory Vice Chair in 2017 after rebelling on Brexit before being reappointed Health Minister last year and sacked again. Managed to rack up three years on the Committee in the meantime. Not hardcore enough for Remainer true believers?

Mark Garnier: Seasoned veteran of the Treasury Select Committee, got a full six years under his belt before becoming International Trade Minister in 2016, only to lose his job in May's underwhelming January 2018 reshuffle after a Pestminster scandal. Another one who will be playing the experience card…

Those hoping for a less protracted leadership race this time will be disappointed, MPs won’t even be voting until the second week of September. Plenty of time for more ambitious backbenchers to throw their hats in the ring…

H/t Patrick Maguire