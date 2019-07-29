Meet Labour’s Ali Milani

Labour have selected a 24-year-old foul-mouthed former student politician to take on Boris Johnson in his Uxbridge constituency. Ali Milani, who was profiled by JOE.co.uk last week, has just finished serving as a Vice President of the NUS, after working as president of Brunel Student Union. Not exactly doing much studying…

His extensive time in student politics was not without controversy. Milani, a close ally of former NUS President Malia Bouattia, has a history steeped in anti-Semitism. His comments have included:

“Nah u won’t mate. It’ll cost you a pound #jew.”

“I want to be the President of Israel. They have a self desruct button right ?”

“your Israel is a land built on ethnic cleansing and colonialism. Oppression is something your people should know about”

“Israel has no right to exist”

“@piersmorgan u are a zionist and corperate [sic] jackass”

Milani now claims to be a reformed character, he says that “it’s not enough to apologise, I need to take positive steps” and makes a big point out of having visited Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Funny how those “positive steps” still seem to include working with organisations like “Friends of Al Aqsa”, a group which supports Hamas and advocates the total elimination of Israel. That is when they’re not busy organising trips for Corbyn himself to meet Hamas. Seems like a nice guy…

