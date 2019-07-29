Corbyn Rolls Eyes and Sighs at Labour Anti-Semitism Question

When interviewed by Sophy Ridge yesterday, Corbyn rolled his eyes and audibly sighed when asked a question about the anti-Semitism endemic in his party. Not a good look…
