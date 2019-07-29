Boris Boost Puts Tories Ahead in Wales

The Boris bounce has not just been felt in England, a YouGov poll taken between Tuesday and Friday last week has found that the Tories have now moved into top spot in Wales. This is where Labour took 49% of the vote in 2017, with the Tories behind by double digits…

Compared to the last YouGov poll, the Tory vote has risen by seven points, whist the Labour vote has fallen by three and Brexit Party fallen by five. Boris will also have an eye on that chunky 18% for the Brexit Party which could be coming his way if he delivers on Brexit…