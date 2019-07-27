Commentariat Versus Reality

On the left above are the views of most of the commentariat and on the right is the reporting of the facts. Just read some of the hysterical output of broadsheet columnists in The Guardian or The Times to understand why she thinks what she does. Much of the commentariat is in meltdown; the vote for Brexit, the self-immolating Labour Party under Corbyn, the centrist columnist’s dream of realignment stuck in vortex of incompetence and now the Boris premiership with the return of Dominic Cummings. They are losing it…

Much of the commentariat is speculating so wildly and pessimistically that even media-manipulating Mandelson’s protégé is giving up on them:

It tells you something about the state of our politics that @GuidoFawkes is now a more reliable source of what the PM thinks than any other media. — Benjamin Wegg-Prosser (@wpbenjamin) July 26, 2019

The commentariat has spent so long demonising the PM and trying to thwart his advance that in their anger they can no longer do realistic analysis…