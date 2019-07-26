Russia Today Fined £200,000 by Ofcom

Russian propaganda broadcaster RT has today been fined £200,000 by Ofcom for “serious failures to comply with our broadcasting rules.” The ruling follows an investigation that found that RT “failed to preserve due impartiality in seven news and current affairs programmes.”

“The programmes were mostly in relation to major matters of political controversy and current public policy – namely the UK Government’s response to the events in Salisbury, and the Syrian conflict.”

RT are now required to broadcast a summary of Ofcom‘s findings to its viewers. Developing…

July 26, 2019 at 10:12 am

