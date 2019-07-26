+++ Minister of State RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

13:08: Baroness Williams remains at the Home Office, and as Minister for Equalities.

13:08: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon remains at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

13:08: Lord Callanan remains at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

13:08: Baroness Goldie DL to the Ministry of Defence.

13:08: Michael Ellis becomes Solicitor General.

13:08: Lord Ashton of Hyde becomes Lords Chief Whip.

13:08: George Freeman to the Department for Transport.

13:08: Nick Hurd to the Northern Ireland Office. He remains Minister for London.

Friday 26/07

21:42 Chris Skidmore to Department of Health and Social Care

21:42 Chris Heaton Harris to Department of Transport

21:42 Caroline Dinenage stays at the Department of Health and Social Care

20:44 Andrew Stephenson to FCO

20:44 Andrew Murrison stays at FCO & DfID

20:44 Justin Tomlinson stays at DWP

20:16 Chris Pincher to Foreign and Commonwealth Office

20:16 Mark Lancaster stays at Ministry of Defence

20:01 Thérèse Coffey MP to DEFRA

20:01 George Eustice to DEFRA

19:33 Conor Burns MP is Minister for State at the Department for International Trade

18:59 Nick Gibb stays as Schools Minister

18:52 Kit Malthouse is the new Police Minister at the Home Office

18:38 Lucy Frazer is a Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice

18:38 Jesse Norman remains Financial Secretary to the Treasury

18:16 Nigel Adams gets DCMS Minister for Sport.

Updating as and when…

July 26, 2019 at 1:08 pm

