+++ Minister of State RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

13:08: Nick Hurd to the Northern Ireland Office. He remains Minister for London.

Friday 26/07

21:42 Chris Skidmore to Department of Health and Social Care

21:42 Chris Heaton Harris to Department of Transport

21:42 Caroline Dinenage stays at the Department of Health and Social Care

20:44 Andrew Stephenson to FCO

20:44 Andrew Murrison stays at FCO & DfID

20:44 Justin Tomlinson stays at DWP

20:16 Chris Pincher to Foreign and Commonwealth Office

20:16 Mark Lancaster stays at Ministry of Defence

20:01 Thérèse Coffey MP to DEFRA

20:01 George Eustice to DEFRA

With regret, I have turned down a ministerial job.

I cannot repeat my experience of powerlessness as a junior @DExEUgov minister with the work done in @cabinetofficeuk.

I have total confidence in @BorisJohnson to take us out of the EU by 31 Oct.

Disaster awaits otherwise.

— Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) July 25, 2019