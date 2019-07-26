+++ Minister of State RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

13:08: Baroness Williams remains at the Home Office, and as Minister for Equalities.
13:08: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon remains at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
13:08: Lord Callanan remains at the Department for Exiting the European Union.
13:08: Baroness Goldie DL to the Ministry of Defence.
13:08: Michael Ellis becomes Solicitor General.
13:08: Lord Ashton of Hyde becomes Lords Chief Whip.
13:08: George Freeman to the Department for Transport.
13:08: Nick Hurd to the Northern Ireland Office. He remains Minister for London.
Friday 26/07
21:42 Chris Skidmore to Department of Health and Social Care
21:42 Chris Heaton Harris to Department of Transport
21:42 Caroline Dinenage stays at the Department of Health and Social Care
20:44 Andrew Stephenson to FCO
20:44 Andrew Murrison stays at FCO & DfID
20:44 Justin Tomlinson stays at DWP
20:16 Chris Pincher to Foreign and Commonwealth Office
20:16 Mark Lancaster stays at Ministry of Defence
20:01 Thérèse Coffey MP to DEFRA
20:01 George Eustice to DEFRA
With regret, I have turned down a ministerial job.
I cannot repeat my experience of powerlessness as a junior @DExEUgov minister with the work done in @cabinetofficeuk.
I have total confidence in @BorisJohnson to take us out of the EU by 31 Oct.
Disaster awaits otherwise.
— Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) July 25, 2019
19:33 Conor Burns MP is Minister for State at the Department for International Trade
18:59 Nick Gibb stays as Schools Minister
18:52 Kit Malthouse is the new Police Minister at the Home Office
18:38 Lucy Frazer is a Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice
18:38 Jesse Norman remains Financial Secretary to the Treasury
18:16 Nigel Adams gets DCMS Minister for Sport.
Updating as and when…