Lib Dem By-Election Candidate Does Photo-Op in the Wrong Constituency

The other parties have largely written off the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election with a stitch-up between Remain parties leaving the Liberal Democrats almost guaranteed to win. Their candidate Jane Dodds has been out and about for some photo ops, hailing a “visit to Penderyn Distillery” and praising the “EU funding.” So kind of Brussels to give Brits a little of their own money back sometimes…

Dodds claims the distillery has “put our area on the map.” Impressive, considering Penderyn Distillery is not in the constituency. Quite a feat for the Lib Dems’ candidate to not be able to stay inside one of the largest constituencies in the country…

Tags:
July 26, 2019 at 11:20 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson…

“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds