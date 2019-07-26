Lib Dem By-Election Candidate Does Photo-Op in the Wrong Constituency

The other parties have largely written off the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election with a stitch-up between Remain parties leaving the Liberal Democrats almost guaranteed to win. Their candidate Jane Dodds has been out and about for some photo ops, hailing a “visit to Penderyn Distillery” and praising the “EU funding.” So kind of Brussels to give Brits a little of their own money back sometimes…

Dodds claims the distillery has “put our area on the map.” Impressive, considering Penderyn Distillery is not in the constituency. Quite a feat for the Lib Dems’ candidate to not be able to stay inside one of the largest constituencies in the country…