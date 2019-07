When leaving Downing Street for the last time, Theresa May wore a bracelet remarkably similar to one favoured by Margaret Thatcher, which was sold at auction to a mystery buyer two months ago for the princely sum of £40,000. Thatcher wore her bracelet on her first day in office in 1979, as well as when she met world leaders like Gorbachev and Mandela. If only May had copied the policies as well as the jewellery…