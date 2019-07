It’s been almost seven weeks since Chuka abandoned a heartbroken Anna Soubry for the Lib Dems. So a co-conspirator was surprised to receive a Streatham Lib Dems leaflet this morning not only making no mention of Streatham’s new Lib Dem MP but even featuring a lengthy section with the previous Lib Dem PPC for Streatham – who’s been unceremoniously shunted out as a result. Local activists not universally enthused by their new golden boy?