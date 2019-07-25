Soames Speaks for the Nation

Heckled by Stop Brexit man (who was shouting from the sidelines), Sir Nicholas spoke for millions. “Oh shut up you silly arse.” Quite.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson…
“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”