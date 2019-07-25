Team May All Out

Funnily enough certain backbenchers haven’t taken up their places to watch Boris’s inaugural speech at the Despatch Box…
Prime Minister Boris Johnson…
“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”