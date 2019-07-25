Labour Rally Turn-Out Disappointing

Not a great turn out for the rally this evening. Could it be because Labour members think if Corbyn really wanted a general election he would have called a confidence vote today?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson…
“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”