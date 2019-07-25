Jacob Rees-Mogg Burns Brake

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s first appearance at the Despatch Box has more than lived up to what people were hoping for. Tom Brake found out the hard way that trying to outwit the Moggster is no easy task…
Comments
Jacob Rees-Mogg’s first appearance at the Despatch Box has more than lived up to what people were hoping for. Tom Brake found out the hard way that trying to outwit the Moggster is no easy task…
The Sun’s leader column skewers the Speaker:
“a man so painfully self-centred he would have been in the first lifeboat off the Titanic”