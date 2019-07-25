Jacob Rees-Mogg Burns Brake

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s first appearance at the Despatch Box has more than lived up to what people were hoping for. Tom Brake found out the hard way that trying to outwit the Moggster is no easy task…

People: /
July 25, 2019 at 11:21 am

Sketch Round-Up

WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?