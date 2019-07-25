Extinction Rebellion Hound Journalists at Carbon Neutral Business

News UK employees have to be protected by security buffer zones this afternoon to protect them from an environmentalist protest by Extinction Rebellion. Employing anti-media tactics against a business that is carbon neutral is low, even for them…

Tags: ,
July 25, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Conrad Black on Max Hastings and Boris…

“As the former employer of both of them, and although their positions were of unequal importance and challenges, on balance I must declare Boris to be more reliable and trustworthy than Max.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.