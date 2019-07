Larry the Cat may have survived yesterday’s reshuffle, he’ll be having paws for thought today after Boris declared to an all-staff meeting in Downing Street that the war between Larry and Palmerston was over and he’d mews over what could be done about getting a dog. Could be a ruff deal for the Chief Mouser. As Harry Truman is supposed to have said, “If you want a friend in politics, get a dog”…