Boris Destroys Corbyn in Under Seven Minutes

Boris didn’t just see off Corbyn’s turgid pre-scripted lines with ease, he thoroughly wiped the floor with him. Ranks up there with Gove’s demolition as the worst beating Corbyn’s ever taken in Parliament, with the added finesse of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Labour MPs will not enjoy watching this at PMQs every week…

July 25, 2019 at 12:53 pm

