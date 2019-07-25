Boris Assembles Most Diverse Cabinet Ever

Boris’ new Cabinet is now all in place, and not only does it match Tony Blair’s total for the highest number of women ever at the top table, it also delivers the highest ever number of BAME Cabinet ministers ever, and – as Sunder Katwala points out – “as much ethnic diversity around the Cabinet table this morning as there has been in the rest of British political history put together.” It also contains the highest ever number of Leave voting ministers…

Need to know stats for Boris’ ‘Modern Britain’ cabinet:

Voted Remain: 18

Voted Leave: 15

Women: 8

BAME: 6