Selmayr Waltzes into €17,000-a-Month EU Vienna Job

It’s not just Downing Street where regime change is taking place today, the EU is also in the process of replacing some of its unelected Eurocrats with other unelected Eurocrats. One who’s been a little bit too keen to act like an elected politician is Martin Selmayr, who’s got the chop after his attempts to manipulate the selection of the new EU Commission President backfired. After his scandalous appointment and ignominious downfall, Selmayr will presumably be out on his ear? Don’t be silly, this is the EU…

Instead Selmayr’s managed to waltz straight into another plum EU post as the EU’s Head of Representation in Vienna – it’s a clear demotion but he’ll have a nice €17,000-a-month salary with minimal tax to cushion the blow. He won’t even need to worry about what to do in the meantime, he’s been made temporarily reappointed as a special adviser to Juncker again until his poodle steps down in October. Classic EU rewards for failure, although failed UK appointees are hardly strangers to the revolving door either…

July 24, 2019 at 2:13 pm

Euro News



Quote of the Day

Emmanuel Macron comes over all euro-sceptic…

“We ended the day on what we can call a failure. It’s a very bad image we are giving of the Council and Europe, no one can be satisfied with what happened over so many hours. Our credibility is profoundly tainted with these meetings that are too long and lead to nothing, we give an image of Europe that isn’t serious. We cannot hold talks with world leaders, in an ever more violent world, and be a club that meets at 28 without ever deciding anything.”

