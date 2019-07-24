+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

17:56: Jeremy Wright sacked as Culture Secretary.

17:53: David Mundell sacked as Scottish Secretary. David Gone-dell…

17:25: Karen Bradley sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary. Karen Brad-leave…

17:24: James Brokenshire out as Communities Secretary. James Broken-fired…

17:17: Caroline Nokes sacked as Immigration Minister. That’s all, Nokes…

17:16: Damian Hinds sacked as Education Secretary. Hinds unwinds…

17:11: Chris Grayling quits as Transport Secretary. Grayling bailing…

17:00: Liam Fox sacked as International Trade Secretary. Out-Foxed…

16:59: Greg Clark sacked as Business Secretary. Clark parked…

16:44: Penny Mordaunt sacked as Defence Secretary. Penny drops…

23/7: Mark Spencer appointed Chief Whip. Off the Mark…

Earlier: Hammond, Stewart and Gauke pre-emptively announce resignations.

July 24, 2019 at 5:11 pm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson…

“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”

