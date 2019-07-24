+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

17:56: Jeremy Wright sacked as Culture Secretary.
17:53: David Mundell sacked as Scottish Secretary. David Gone-dell…
17:25: Karen Bradley sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary. Karen Brad-leave…
17:24: James Brokenshire out as Communities Secretary. James Broken-fired…
17:17: Caroline Nokes sacked as Immigration Minister. That’s all, Nokes…
17:16: Damian Hinds sacked as Education Secretary. Hinds unwinds…
17:11: Chris Grayling quits as Transport Secretary. Grayling bailing…
17:00: Liam Fox sacked as International Trade Secretary. Out-Foxed…
16:59: Greg Clark sacked as Business Secretary. Clark parked…
16:44: Penny Mordaunt sacked as Defence Secretary. Penny drops…
23/7: Mark Spencer appointed Chief Whip. Off the Mark…
Earlier: Hammond, Stewart and Gauke pre-emptively announce resignations.