Theresa May’s Final Speech as Prime Minister
2:48 pm
Regime Change Resignations
2:18 pm
Selmayr Waltzes into €17,000-a-Month EU Vienna Job
2:13 pm
Every Party Has Had a Female Leader… Except One
1:29 pm
Tough Day for the Boris-Hating Punditocracy
Yesterday
Scruton Re-Appointed to Government
Yesterday
Cock Up Gives Brexit Party Free Full Page Ad
Selmayr Waltzes into €17,000-a-Month EU Vienna Job
2:13 pm
Caroline Lucas: I Won’t Accept Result of Second Referendum
11:52 am
Electoral Commission Grilled Over Darren Grimes Cock-Up
Yesterday
Jo Swinson: I Won’t Accept Result of Second Referendum
Yesterday
Cable Enjoys Summer Bash After Plugging Huawei
Clegg: ‘Absolutely No Evidence’ Russia Influenced Brexit
Government Cocks Up Porn Laws
Tory Leadership Cat-astrophe
Every Party Has Had a Female Leader… Except One
1:29 pm
May Tells Corbyn To Follow Her Lead and Resign
12:31 pm
Corbyn Pays Tribute to Theresa May
12:26 pm
May’s Final PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
11:56 am
French Deputies Boycott “Apocalyptic Guru” Greta Thunberg
Yesterday
Primary School Pushing ‘Extinction Rebellion’ Propaganda to 7-Year-Olds
Extinction Rebellion Admit They Want Permanent Recession
Lib Dems’ ‘Climate Emergency’ Latest
Theresa May’s Final Speech as Prime Minister
2:48 pm
Corbyn Pays Tribute to Theresa May
12:26 pm
Caroline Lucas: I Won’t Accept Result of Second Referendum
11:52 am
Jo Swinson: I Won’t Accept Result of Second Referendum
Yesterday
Regime Change Resignations
Officially resigned:
Alan Duncan
Anne Milton
Rory Stewart
Philip Hammond
David Gauke
David Lidington
There will be more…
July 24, 2019 at 2:18 pm
Seen Elsewhere
German Manufacturing Recession Deepens
|
Reuters
What Will May Do Next?
|
UnHerd
This Is #NotMyPride
|
ConWoman
15 Thing Dom Cummings Said About Tory MPs
| Alex Wickham
Most Monumental Decision of Boris’ Life
| Alistair Bunkall
French MPs Boycott ‘Apocalypse Guru’ Greta
|
BBC
Ten Point Plan for Boris
|
ASI
Why The Labour Left Is Doomed
|
UnHerd
Watson Must Share Blame for Beech Affair
|
Telegraph
Backstop Not Needed for Open Irish Border
| Shanker Singham
May’s Dreadful Legacy
|
ConWoman
Scruton Could Return As Government Adviser
|
Housing Today
Remainers Messing Up Future Referendums
| Paul T Horgan
May Overrules Hancock to Publish Sin Tax Green Paper
|
Sun
Watson Urged to Apologise Over Paedophile Claims
|
Times
Why I Helped Expose Darroch Cables
| Steven Edginton
Why I’m Delighted for Darren Grimes
| Stephen Daisley
Farewell to Andrew Neil’s
This Week
| Diane Abbott
The Athletic
Hoovers Up Football Journalists
| Mark Di Stefano
Complaints About My Appearance on the BBC
| Rod Liddle
The Rise and Fall of Breitbart
| Nicky Woolf
DD: Basu Should Step Aside from Leak Inquiry
|
Times
Laurie Penny’s New LA Writing Career
|
Bleeding Cool
Lashana Lynch to Become First Female 007
|
Sun
Corbyn’s Tweeting Stormtroopers
| Paul Waugh
Piers Morgan Goes Gnostic
|
ConWoman
Question Time:
Only One Brexiteer On Again
|
Express
How the Brexit Party Won the Internet
|
89up
Will New PM Be As Suspicious of Internet?
| Mark Wallace
Clegg Nails Coffin of Remain Conspiracies
| Hugh Bennett
German Manufacturing Recession Deepens
|
Reuters
Backstop Not Needed for Open Irish Border
| Shanker Singham
Remainers Messing Up Future Referendums
| Paul T Horgan
Pro-Remain Electoral Watchdog Should be Abolished
|
Times
OBR’s No Deal Doom Based on Flawed Forecasts
| Ruth Lea
Quangos are Destroying our Democracy
| Matt Ridley
Reform Biased and Inept Electoral Commission
|
Telegraph
We Need Apollo’s Can Do Spirit
| Boris
Why I Helped Expose Darroch Cables
| Steven Edginton
Electoral Commission Put Grimes Through Hell
|
Telegraph
Varadkar’s Backstop Gamble Could Cost Ireland
| Liam Halligan
Why I’m Delighted for Darren Grimes
| Stephen Daisley
von der Leyen the Fanatical European Federalist
| Nigel Farage
Bring on Boris, Brexit and Freedom
|
Free Market Tories
Theresa May: Patron Saint of the Soggy Centre
|
Telegraph
Corbyn’s Tweeting Stormtroopers
| Paul Waugh
HP: Brexit No Significant Risk to Our Business
|
Register
Fully Automated Luxury Fantasy
| Robin Whitlock
How the Brexit Party Won the Internet
|
89up
Amazon Hiring 2,000 Techies in UK
|
Bloomberg
Will New PM Be As Suspicious of Internet?
| Mark Wallace
Clegg Nails Coffin of Remain Conspiracies
| Hugh Bennett
Likely Six Month Delay to Porn Law
|
Parliament
Astronomers Probing Uranus’ Icy Cold Ring
|
Metro
Porn Laws Delayed For Third Time
|
Sky News
World’s First Space Nation
| Lembit Opik
Turbocharge Britain With Broadband Revolution
| Boris
Brexit Party Wins Social Media War
|
Economist
Google Suspends Business With Huawei
|
Reuters
Approach to Social Tech Must be Smarter
|
Comment Central
Mutineers Rise From All Sides to Assail Corbyn
|
The Times
Do Remainers Have Power to Stop No Deal?
| Nikki da Costa
TV Debate Sketch
|
Independent
Grieve’s Prorogation Plot Too Clever by Half
|
ConHome
Why I Fainted in the Lords
| Nicola Blackwood
Erskine May Online Will Demystify Parliament
|
The Times
Hunt’s An Embarrassed to Be Rich ‘Entrepreneur’
| Tom Peck
May Proves She Has Nothing for Everyone
| John Crace
Saving the Palace of Westminster
| Leadsom and Evans
Theresa May Offers No Defence At All
|
Independent
Of Course, Mrs May, It’s Labour’s Fault
|
Telegraph
Our Zombie Ministers
|
The Guardian
Request for Footage of MP’s Groping
|
Times
Hell Looks Like Where We Are Right Now
|
Guardian
Hell Hath no Fury Like a Eurocrat
|
The Times
French MPs Boycott ‘Apocalypse Guru’ Greta
|
BBC
Practical Plan for Legalising Cannabis
|
CapX
WWF-Backed Guards Raped & Tortured Villagers
|
Buzzfeed
Attenborough’s Dire Select Ctte Performance
|
Telegraph
Kyoto, Paris and Total Failure to Cut CO2
|
ConWoman
Christopher Booker Obituary
|
Telegraph
May’s Cruel Green Aid Commitment
|
ConWoman
Germany’s Renewable Energy Plan is Failing
|
Forbes
Knifings Are About Drug Trade Control
|
Standard
Futile, Costly – UK’s Climate Change Policy
|
ConWoman
Stonehenge Tunnel is Profoundly Unconservative
|
CapX
The Cost of Eco-Toryism
| Ross Clark
May Blowing £1 Trillion on Mad Climate Policy
| Bjorn Lomborg
Don’t Believe the Malthusian Population Alarmists
|
Cato
Greens Won’t Save Planet, Capitalism Will
| Mark Littlewood
Most Monumental Decision of Boris’ Life
| Alistair Bunkall
French MPs Boycott ‘Apocalypse Guru’ Greta
|
BBC
Watson Must Share Blame for Beech Affair
|
Telegraph
Backstop Not Needed for Open Irish Border
| Shanker Singham
Scruton Could Return As Government Adviser
|
Housing Today
May Overrules Hancock to Publish Sin Tax Green Paper
|
Sun
Pro-Remain Electoral Watchdog Should be Abolished
|
Times
Vacuous Centrism of Rory Stewart
| Matthew Lesh
Corbyn Pushback Against Watson’s Disciplinary Plans
|
HuffPo
Quangos are Destroying our Democracy
| Matt Ridley
Freedom is Answer to Housing Crisis
| Jacob R-M
Reform Biased and Inept Electoral Commission
|
Telegraph
Why I Helped Expose Darroch Cables
| Steven Edginton
Electoral Commission Put Grimes Through Hell
|
Telegraph
Varadkar’s Backstop Gamble Could Cost Ireland
| Liam Halligan
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Fiona Hill
says
…
“We failed.”
