Mall Eco-Protesters Cleared By Police

Greenpeace trying to out-Extinction Rebellion Extinction Rebellion. Cleared instantly. Bless. Promotion in order for the lone policeman who swept the Greenpeace fanatics away…

July 24, 2019 at 3:18 pm

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

