Caroline Lucas today joins Jo Swinson in saying she would not accept the result of a Second Referendum. The Green MP confirmed that she would vote down any Brexit deal in Parliament.

“If there were to be a referendum and Leave were to win it again, either more decisively or not, in the Commons would you then back a Brexit deal to leave?” “Um, no I probably wouldn’t.”

She then went on to claim that “a majority probably would.” Guido doesn’t believe her.