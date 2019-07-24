Andy McDonald Eyeing up Tees Valley Mayoral Run

Teesside is awash with rumours that Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald is considering following in the footsteps of other Labour luminaries like Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram by packing in his Parliamentary career to take up a Metro Mayoral post instead. Guido hears that the Middlesbrough MP has all but abandoned hope of actually becoming Transport Secretary in a Corbyn Government and has designs on taking over his local fiefdom instead. McDonald is more likely to do a Dan Jarvis and carry on as an MP if he wins in May 2020, rather than following his namesake Andy and giving up his seat…

Tory Brexiteer Ben Houchen won a shock victory over Labour in the inaugural contest in 2017, he’s been a champion of free ports which Boris has now enthusiastically adopted as his own policy. Labour got trashed at the local elections in May, losing control of all five councils including his own in Middlesbrough with had been Labour since 1974. A tired old shadow cabinet face may find it harder than he thinks to just waltz into the job…