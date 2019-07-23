Trump Congratulates Boris

This will really get the Remainiacs going…

Aussie PM Scott Morrison is full of praise:

Meanwhile Michel Barnier is the senior EU figure to send his congratulations, optimistically tweeting that Boris can now “facilitate the ratification” of May’s failed Withdrawal Agreement. He may be in for a nasty shock…

Boris has also had a congratulatory message of sorts reminding him of another crisis he’s inheriting from May from the Iranian foreign minister. Who surprisingly has twice as many Twitter followers as him…

