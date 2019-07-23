Trump Congratulates Boris

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

This will really get the Remainiacs going…

Aussie PM Scott Morrison is full of praise:

He has a reputation for getting things done and making things happen. I wish him all the best as he charts the way forward for the UK. We have a great relationship with the UK and it will remain so with Boris. 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) July 23, 2019

Meanwhile Michel Barnier is the senior EU figure to send his congratulations, optimistically tweeting that Boris can now “facilitate the ratification” of May’s failed Withdrawal Agreement. He may be in for a nasty shock…

We look forward to working constructively w/ PM @BorisJohnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and achieve an orderly #Brexit. We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership in line with #EUCO guidelines. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) July 23, 2019

Boris has also had a congratulatory message of sorts reminding him of another crisis he’s inheriting from May from the Iranian foreign minister. Who surprisingly has twice as many Twitter followers as him…